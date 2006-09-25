请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
The Expert Adviser MARE5.1 is much simple and uses values of Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Close Price of 0, 2 and 5 bars. The Expert Adviser is adjusted on work on M1 timeframe.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9643
TDSGlobal
The Expert Advisor TDSGlobal uses the indicators MACD, OsMA and WPR.MySystem
Expert Advisors MySystem using indicators BullsPower and BearsPower.
MACD signal
The Expert Advisor MACD_signal is founded on signals of Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicators.Stoch
The Expert Advisor Stoch works with SellLimit and BuyLimit pending orders.