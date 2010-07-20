CodeBaseSections
Reversal Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

reversalbar.mq5 (2.52 KB) view
The signal appears in the case of the breakthrough of the High(Low) of the previous bar with bull (bear) direction.

The signal should be interpreted according the current situation.

In some cases it can be interpreted as a reverse signal, for example the red signal can be considered as a good buy opportunity when the trend is bullish.

Reversal Bar indicator

