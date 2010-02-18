An expert advisor designed to open and close respective orders at the first parabolic SAR signal. Its performance depends on the custom parameters of stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, lot size for opening trades and more. Note: You need to change the SAR indicator "Step" and "maximum" value/s to that of the EA in order to match the EA operation with that of the SAR indicator. But this is just for visual purposes as the EA does'nt need the indicator in order to work. e.g. if you are using the default step setting for the EA (0.001) you might get a false impression that the EA didnt open an order when the SAR indicator with its default step setting (0.02) showed a signal but in reality the virtual SAR with a step setting of 0.001 had'nt yet shown a signal. If no order was opened and the journal displayed an error as to why, thats when action needs to be taken. Always check this page for updates thank you !!!. Please donate to my projects in order to keep this EA and others together with their future versions 100% free. My moneybookers email is admin@forexyangu.com. Anyone can join moneybookers and send money via numerous methods.





Sample 1 below was done using EURJPY H4, StopLoss 180, TakeProfit 870, Step 0.001, lots 20, initial deposit of $35000.



From 1st january 2010 to 18 february 2010(the day i uploaded this EA).

Symbol EURJPYFXF (Euro vs Japanese Yen) Period 4 Hours (H4) 2010.01.03 22:00 - 2010.02.17 20:00 (2010.01.01 - 2010.02.18) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters DonateTo="Moneybookers: admin@forexyangu.com"; StopLoss=180; TakeProfit=870; Lots=20; Slippage=5; Caution="Advanced settings follow. Dont change if you dont know what you are doing."; Step=0.001; Maximum=0.2; ContactMe="admin@forexyangu.com";

Bars in test 1207 Ticks modelled 774721 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 5









Initial deposit 35000.00







Total net profit 183382.98 Gross profit 187499.73 Gross loss -4116.75 Profit factor 45.55 Expected payoff 91691.49



Absolute drawdown 8057.49 Maximal drawdown 53244.82 (37.54%) Relative drawdown 40.67% (24063.63)

Total trades 2 Short positions (won %) 1 (100.00%) Long positions (won %) 1 (0.00%)

Profit trades (% of total) 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total) 1 (50.00%) Largest profit trade 187499.73 loss trade -4116.75 Average profit trade 187499.73 loss trade -4116.75 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 1 (187499.73) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-4116.75) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 187499.73 (1) consecutive loss (count of losses) -4116.75 (1) Average consecutive wins 1 consecutive losses 1

# Time Type Order Size Price S / L T / P Profit Balance 1 2010.01.20 01:19 sell 1 20.00 129.54 131.34 120.84

2 2010.02.05 18:30 t/p 1 20.00 120.84 131.34 120.84 187499.73 222499.73 3 2010.02.16 16:36 buy 2 20.00 124.13 122.33 132.83

4 2010.02.17 23:59 close at stop 2 20.00 123.94 122.33 132.83 -4116.75 218382.98









Sample 2 below was done using EURJPY M30, StopLoss 90, TakeProfit 20, Step 0.001, lots 20, initial deposit of $30000.



From 1st january 2010 to 19 february 2010.

Symbol EURJPYFXF (Euro vs Japanese Yen) Period 30 Minutes (M30) 2010.01.03 22:00 - 2010.02.19 21:30 (2010.01.01 - 2010.02.20) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters DonateTo="Moneybookers: admin@forexyangu.com"; StopLoss=90; TakeProfit=20; Lots=20; Slippage=5; Caution="Advanced settings follow. Dont change if you dont know what you are doing."; Step=0.001; Maximum=0.2; ContactMe="admin@forexyangu.com";

Bars in test 2681 Ticks modelled 828538 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 13









Initial deposit 35000.00







Total net profit 96048.34 Gross profit 96048.34 Gross loss -0.00 Profit factor

Expected payoff 4365.83



Absolute drawdown 2622.09 Maximal drawdown 21202.19 (33.15%) Relative drawdown 33.15% (21202.19)

Total trades 22 Short positions (won %) 12 (100.00%) Long positions (won %) 10 (100.00%)

Profit trades (% of total) 22 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total) 0 (0.00%) Largest profit trade 4437.16 loss trade -0.00 Average profit trade 4365.83 loss trade -0.00 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 22 (96048.34) consecutive losses (loss in money) 0 (-0.00) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 96048.34 (22) consecutive loss (count of losses) -0.00 (0) Average consecutive wins 22 consecutive losses 0

# Time Type Order Size Price S / L T / P Profit Balance 1 2010.01.03 23:17 sell 1 20.00 132.93 133.83 132.73

2 2010.01.04 00:07 t/p 1 20.00 132.73 133.83 132.73 4260.86 39260.86 3 2010.01.04 09:57 buy 2 20.00 133.52 132.62 133.72

4 2010.01.04 11:07 t/p 2 20.00 133.72 132.62 133.72 4371.58 43632.44 5 2010.01.05 04:32 sell 3 20.00 132.63 133.53 132.43

6 2010.01.05 04:48 t/p 3 20.00 132.43 133.53 132.43 4370.15 48002.59 7 2010.01.05 04:48 sell 4 20.00 132.40 133.30 132.20

8 2010.01.05 05:00 t/p 4 20.00 132.20 133.30 132.20 4370.15 52372.74 9 2010.01.06 15:18 buy 5 20.00 133.10 132.20 133.30

10 2010.01.06 15:59 t/p 5 20.00 133.30 132.20 133.30 4371.58 56744.32 11 2010.01.12 01:16 sell 6 20.00 133.19 134.09 132.99

12 2010.01.12 09:21 t/p 6 20.00 132.99 134.09 132.99 4370.15 61114.47 13 2010.01.13 13:07 buy 7 20.00 133.07 132.17 133.27

14 2010.01.14 02:56 t/p 7 20.00 133.27 132.17 133.27 4437.16 65551.63 15 2010.01.14 15:52 sell 8 20.00 131.95 132.85 131.75

16 2010.01.14 16:11 t/p 8 20.00 131.75 132.85 131.75 4370.15 69921.78 17 2010.01.21 01:36 buy 9 20.00 129.16 128.26 129.36

18 2010.01.21 14:32 t/p 9 20.00 129.36 128.26 129.36 4371.58 74293.36 19 2010.01.21 15:28 sell 10 20.00 128.45 129.35 128.25

20 2010.01.21 15:49 t/p 10 20.00 128.25 129.35 128.25 4370.15 78663.51 21 2010.01.26 00:18 buy 11 20.00 128.11 127.21 128.31

22 2010.01.26 01:18 t/p 11 20.00 128.31 127.21 128.31 4371.58 83035.09 23 2010.01.26 05:09 sell 12 20.00 126.58 127.48 126.38

24 2010.01.26 05:18 t/p 12 20.00 126.38 127.48 126.38 4370.15 87405.24 25 2010.01.26 05:18 sell 13 20.00 126.35 127.25 126.15

26 2010.01.26 06:36 t/p 13 20.00 126.15 127.25 126.15 4370.15 91775.39 27 2010.01.28 07:14 buy 14 20.00 126.68 125.78 126.88

28 2010.01.28 07:43 t/p 14 20.00 126.88 125.78 126.88 4371.58 96146.97 29 2010.01.28 16:18 sell 15 20.00 125.31 126.21 125.11

30 2010.01.29 00:18 t/p 15 20.00 125.11 126.21 125.11 4260.85 100407.82 31 2010.02.01 15:20 buy 16 20.00 126.36 125.46 126.56

32 2010.02.02 00:47 t/p 16 20.00 126.56 125.46 126.56 4393.45 104801.27 33 2010.02.04 08:50 sell 17 20.00 125.78 126.68 125.58

34 2010.02.04 09:28 t/p 17 20.00 125.58 126.68 125.58 4370.16 109171.43 35 2010.02.09 02:07 buy 18 20.00 122.28 121.38 122.48

36 2010.02.09 05:13 t/p 18 20.00 122.48 121.38 122.48 4371.58 113543.01 37 2010.02.11 11:15 sell 19 20.00 123.18 124.08 122.98

38 2010.02.11 12:18 t/p 19 20.00 122.98 124.08 122.98 4370.15 117913.16 39 2010.02.15 22:57 buy 20 20.00 122.53 121.63 122.73

40 2010.02.16 04:38 t/p 20 20.00 122.73 121.63 122.73 4393.44 122306.60 41 2010.02.18 01:43 sell 21 20.00 123.57 124.47 123.37

42 2010.02.18 02:56 t/p 21 20.00 123.37 124.47 123.37 4370.15 126676.75 43 2010.02.19 12:35 buy 22 20.00 124.15 123.25 124.35

44 2010.02.19 15:46 t/p 22 20.00 124.35 123.25 124.35 4371.59 131048.34



