CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Average Stocastic indicator for several timeframes - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
19811
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

My first stategy was to buy when several stochastics are below 20, and sell when they are above 80.

It was unconvenient to change periods every time, so I have developed this indicator, maybe it can be useful.

It shows Stochastics for several timeframes in a single chart, also it calculates the average value (blue line on the chart).

Image:

My other solutions: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/cmillion/publications Good Luck!


Editor's remark:

Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.

If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stochastic3_v2.mq4

Good Luck!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9352

Fine Fractal Channel Fine Fractal Channel

A finer resolution channel made of three bar fractals.

Open and Close positions using the lines Open and Close positions using the lines

It opens and closes positions using the crossing of the movable lines.

10 points on EURUSD & GBPUSD 10 points on EURUSD & GBPUSD

The strategy is based on breakthrough of the maximum and minimum price values of the previous trading day.

Trade-Arbitrage Trade-Arbitrage

It works without losses. It uses the market inefficiency for the arbitrage.