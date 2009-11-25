My first stategy was to buy when several stochastics are below 20, and sell when they are above 80.

It was unconvenient to change periods every time, so I have developed this indicator, maybe it can be useful.



It shows Stochastics for several timeframes in a single chart, also it calculates the average value (blue line on the chart).



Image:



My other solutions: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/cmillion/publications





Editor's remark:



Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.

If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.

Stochastic3_v2.mq4



