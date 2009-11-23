Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Open and Close positions using the lines - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25838
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The Expert Advisor draws 4 lines: "BUY LINE", "SELL LINE" и and two corresponding "CLOSE" lines.
Your task is to move the lines to the prices you want to operate - to Buy, to Sell, or to Close.
The orders are set and close at the moment then price crossing the line, for example for Buy case: if the Ask price crosses "Buy LINE", and for Sell case if the Bid price crosses "SELL LINE", the same is for "CLOSE" lines.
Image:
Here is a trade example at figure
The total number of lines can be reduced using the lines
DRAW_SELL - draw Sell line
DRAW_BUY - draw Buy line
DRAW_CLOSE1 - draw Close1 line
DRAW_CLOSE2 - draw Close2 line
There are some external variables: lot - lot size and order - maximal orders allowed. The CLOSE lines can be used for a trailing stop, just choose right angle.
The Expert Advisor has been created using The signal lines with alert after crossing, you can find my other solutions here. Good Luck!
Editor's remark:
Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.
If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.
If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9347
It shows a brief information about all of the positions opened. It can be useful, if yours expert advisor trades many positions simultaneously.Stochastic with Noise Reduction
It reduces a lot of false signals using sensitivity tuning.
A finer resolution channel made of three bar fractals.Average Stocastic indicator for several timeframes
It shows Stochastics for several timeframes in a single chart, also it calculates the average value.