CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Open and Close positions using the lines - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
25838
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The Expert Advisor draws 4 lines: "BUY LINE", "SELL LINE" и and two corresponding "CLOSE" lines.

Your task is to move the lines to the prices you want to operate - to Buy, to Sell, or to Close.

The orders are set and close at the moment then price crossing the line, for example for Buy case: if the Ask price crosses "Buy LINE", and for Sell case if the Bid price crosses "SELL LINE", the same is for "CLOSE" lines.

Image:

Here is a trade example at figure

The total number of lines can be reduced using the lines

DRAW_SELL - draw Sell line
DRAW_BUY - draw Buy line
DRAW_CLOSE1 - draw Close1 line
DRAW_CLOSE2 - draw Close2 line

There are some external variables: lot - lot size and order - maximal orders allowed. The CLOSE lines can be used for a trailing stop, just choose right angle.

The Expert Advisor has been created using The signal lines with alert after crossing, you can find my other solutions here. Good Luck!


Editor's remark:

Note that it's a mirror translation of the original Russian version.

If you have any questions to the author, suggestions or comments, it's better to post them there.

If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank author.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9347

Opened positions indicator Opened positions indicator

It shows a brief information about all of the positions opened. It can be useful, if yours expert advisor trades many positions simultaneously.

Stochastic with Noise Reduction Stochastic with Noise Reduction

It reduces a lot of false signals using sensitivity tuning.

Fine Fractal Channel Fine Fractal Channel

A finer resolution channel made of three bar fractals.

Average Stocastic indicator for several timeframes Average Stocastic indicator for several timeframes

It shows Stochastics for several timeframes in a single chart, also it calculates the average value.