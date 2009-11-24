Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fine Fractal Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 49648
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Fine Fractal Channel
A quick gluejob of two simple but useful indicators. Requires FineFractals by Denis Orlov.
- Useful for fractal breakouts and to visualize almost all Support/Resistance lines.
- Sits nicely inside Fractal Channel to give more signals.
Open and Close positions using the lines
It opens and closes positions using the crossing of the movable lines.Opened positions indicator
It shows a brief information about all of the positions opened. It can be useful, if yours expert advisor trades many positions simultaneously.
Average Stocastic indicator for several timeframes
It shows Stochastics for several timeframes in a single chart, also it calculates the average value.10 points on EURUSD & GBPUSD
The strategy is based on breakthrough of the maximum and minimum price values of the previous trading day.