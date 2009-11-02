Author:

Vladimir Hlystov



When the price is approaching to the Signal Lines, the indicator sends Alert. The Signal Lines can have any angle.

Initially, the Signal Lines are based on the straight lines of the support and resistance levels. Signal Lines can be moved to the desired place using the mouse .

When the distance between the Bid and Signal Lines is lower than specified (in points), the indicator sends Alert, with the name of the crossed signal line.

If the variable remove_segments is defined, it draw a new segments after the period change. The total number of Signal Lines is not limited.



To use the indicator copy it to the folder "C: \ Program Files \-Terminal-\ experts \ indicators" and attach to the chart.

