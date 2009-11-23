It shows a brief information about all of the positions opened.



It can be useful, if yours expert advisor trades many positions simultaneously.

During the debug of my expert advisor I have found that there is a problem to analyse all of the positions opened. It can be solved in the following way:

1) Positions should be grouped by direction

2) Profit and Loss positions should be separated visually.

3) The total profit/loss values of several positions should be grouped by direction



So, I have developed a function that solves this problem.



Image:









The header contain: direction, number of positions with same direction, total volume, total profit. The same is for the positions.

You can find the function in the file attached, maybe it can be useful.





