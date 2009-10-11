Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Colored MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 64646
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The description:
Colored MA - Color Moving Average. Alternative usual MA. Draws exponential Moving average with the specified period marking various colors movement upwards and downwards.
Draws exponential Moving Average with the specified period marking various colors movement upwards and downwards.
Using:
Can be used for development of the TS.
In figure an example of three Color MA with the different periods:
- Fat - the fastest, the period: 24
- Thin - the period: 182
-
Dotted- the slowest, the period: 6000
Fat (24) quickly reacts to rises and falling.
At the same time Thin (182), remaining former GREENcolor, specifies, that those RED falling are only corrections at the general GREEN i.e. ascending local trend.
And at last, Dotted (6000) unequivocally reminds of the descending global tendency.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9145
Продолжение темы "..взгляд по другому...", на этот раз работаем с Haiken Ashi.GG-RiverFlow
This indicator informs you about the depth of the trend.
Timeframe indicator. Customizable timeboxes on any chart.to_ind_Better_Bollinger_Band
Улучшенные полосы Боллинджера