to_ind_Better_Bollinger_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 35078
Улучшенные полосы Боллинджера.
Переписан с метастока:
pds:=Input("Periods",2,200,20); sd:=Input("Standard Deviations",.01,10,2); alpha:=2/(pds+1); mt:=alpha*C+(1-alpha)*(If(Cum(1)<pds,C,PREV)); ut:=alpha*mt+(1-alpha)*(If(Cum(1)<pds,C,PREV)); dt:=((2-alpha)*mt-ut)/(1-alpha); mt2:=alpha*Abs(C-dt)+(1-alpha)*PREV; ut2:=alpha*mt2+(1-alpha)*PREV; dt2:=((2-alpha)*mt2-ut2)/(1-alpha); but:=dt+sd*dt2; blt:=dt-sd*dt2; dt; but; blt
Источник формулы - http://trader.online.pl, http://www.guppytraders.com.
Параметры:
Periods - Период.
Devs - Ширина.
Price - Цена (0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low, 4-Median, 5-Typical, 6-Weighted).
