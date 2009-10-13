CodeBaseSections
Indicators

to_ind_Better_Bollinger_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dmitry Fedoseev
Views:
35078
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Улучшенные полосы Боллинджера.

Переписан с метастока:

pds:=Input("Periods",2,200,20);
sd:=Input("Standard Deviations",.01,10,2);
alpha:=2/(pds+1);
mt:=alpha*C+(1-alpha)*(If(Cum(1)<pds,C,PREV));
ut:=alpha*mt+(1-alpha)*(If(Cum(1)<pds,C,PREV));
dt:=((2-alpha)*mt-ut)/(1-alpha);
mt2:=alpha*Abs(C-dt)+(1-alpha)*PREV;
ut2:=alpha*mt2+(1-alpha)*PREV;
dt2:=((2-alpha)*mt2-ut2)/(1-alpha);
but:=dt+sd*dt2;
blt:=dt-sd*dt2;
dt;
but;
blt

Источник формулы - http://trader.online.pl, http://www.guppytraders.com.

Параметры:

Periods - Период.
Devs - Ширина.
Price - Цена (0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low, 4-Median, 5-Typical, 6-Weighted).

