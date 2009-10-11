CodeBaseSections
Indicators

GG-TimeBox - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
GG-TimeBox.mq4 (5.04 KB) view
Timeframe indicator. Customizable timeboxes on any chart.

Some examples:

1./ Daily (D1) boxes on H1 chart.


GG-TimeBox


2./ Hourly (H1) boxes on M5 chart.


GG-TimeBox







