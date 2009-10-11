Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GG-TimeBox - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 48132
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Timeframe indicator. Customizable timeboxes on any chart.
Some examples:
1./ Daily (D1) boxes on H1 chart.
GG-TimeBox
2./ Hourly (H1) boxes on M5 chart.
GG-TimeBox
Colored MA
In this field give a brief description of your script (1-2 sentences).v35260_Colored
Продолжение темы "..взгляд по другому...", на этот раз работаем с Haiken Ashi.
to_ind_Better_Bollinger_Band
Улучшенные полосы БоллинджераADX Simple but profitable EA
Using only ADX, this ea can make money, work better on M30