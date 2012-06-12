Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EA_MARSI - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 29158
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor is based on EMA_RSI_VA indicator.
Buy signal: upward crossover of the fast line, sell signal: downward crossover of the fast line.
The EA has lot increasing option, which depends on the deposit/max.drawdown ratio.
Testing result (EURUSD, H1):
Without lot increasing option, every tick, from 2009 (1_eurusd_h1.set)
With lot increasing option, every tick, from 2009. (2_eurusd_h1.set):
Testing with 1.000$ initial deposit and lot=0.1 (3_eurusd_h1):
When using of lot increasing option (use_Multpl = true) it's recommended to test it without lot increasing. The resulted maximum drawdown can be set to Max_drawdown input parameter
Result: $600 000 with $10 000 initial deposit with lot=1.0.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/913
Exponential Moving Average - RSI Volatility-Adjusted by Jose Silva.EMA_BB_VA
Exponential Moving Average - Bollinger Bands ® Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.
Introducing the example of visualization of optimization results in real time (balance curve dynamics and an Expert Advisor statistical parameters).Chart_Period_Changer
A simple script for switching basic timeframes. It allows to change a chart period using hot keys.