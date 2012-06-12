CodeBaseSections
Experts

EA_MARSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Indicators\
ema_rsi_va.mq5 (3.44 KB) view
sets.zip (1.2 KB)
ea_marsi_1-02.mq5 (8.25 KB) view
The Expert Advisor is based on EMA_RSI_VA indicator.

Buy signal: upward crossover of the fast line, sell signal: downward crossover of the fast line.

The EA has lot increasing option, which depends on the deposit/max.drawdown ratio.


Testing result (EURUSD, H1):

Without lot increasing option, every tick, from 2009 (1_eurusd_h1.set)

Without lot increasing option


With lot increasing option, every tick, from 2009. (2_eurusd_h1.set):

Lot increasing option is enabled


Testing with 1.000$ initial deposit and lot=0.1 (3_eurusd_h1):

Testing with 1.000$ initial deposit and lot=0.1 (3_eurusd_h1):


When using of lot increasing option (use_Multpl = true) it's recommended to test it without lot increasing. The resulted maximum drawdown can be set to Max_drawdown input parameter

Result: $600 000 with $10 000 initial deposit with lot=1.0.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/913

