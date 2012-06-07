CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMA_RSI_VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
14505
Rating:
(55)
Published:
Updated:
ema_rsi_va.mq5 (3.44 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Exponential Moving Average - RSI Volatility-Adjusted by Jose Silva.

Exponential Moving Average - RSI Volatility-Adjusted by Jose Silva

Input parameters:

  • RSIPeriod - Period of RSI indicator;
  • EMAPeriods - Period of EMA indicator;
  • Price - Applied price;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/907

EMA_BB_VA EMA_BB_VA

Exponential Moving Average - Bollinger Bands ® Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.

EMA_ATR_VA EMA_ATR_VA

Advaptive Exponential Moving Average - ATR Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.

EA_MARSI EA_MARSI

The Expert Advisor is based on EMA_RSI_VA indicator.

Visualization of Optimization Results in Real Time Visualization of Optimization Results in Real Time

Introducing the example of visualization of optimization results in real time (balance curve dynamics and an Expert Advisor statistical parameters).