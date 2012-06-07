Watch how to download trading robots for free
EMA_BB_VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Exponential Moving Average - Bollinger Bands ® Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.
Input parameters:
- STDPeriod - Period of StdDev indicator;
- EMAPeriods - Period of EMA indicator;
- Sensitivity - Sensitivity from-100 to 100%;
- Price - Applied price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/906
EMA_ATR_VA
Advaptive Exponential Moving Average - ATR Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.EMA_STD_VA
Adaptive Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average, based on StdDev indicator.
EMA_RSI_VA
Exponential Moving Average - RSI Volatility-Adjusted by Jose Silva.EA_MARSI
The Expert Advisor is based on EMA_RSI_VA indicator.