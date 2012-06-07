CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMA_BB_VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
8537
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
ema_bb_va.mq5 (4.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Exponential Moving Average - Bollinger Bands ® Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.

Exponential Moving Average - BB Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva

Input parameters:
  • STDPeriod - Period of StdDev indicator;
  • EMAPeriods - Period of EMA indicator;
  • Sensitivity - Sensitivity from-100 to 100%;
  • Price - Applied price.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/906

EMA_ATR_VA EMA_ATR_VA

Advaptive Exponential Moving Average - ATR Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.

EMA_STD_VA EMA_STD_VA

Adaptive Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average, based on StdDev indicator.

EMA_RSI_VA EMA_RSI_VA

Exponential Moving Average - RSI Volatility-Adjusted by Jose Silva.

EA_MARSI EA_MARSI

The Expert Advisor is based on EMA_RSI_VA indicator.