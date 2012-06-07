EMA_BB_VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Exponential Moving Average - Bollinger Bands ® Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.

Input parameters: STDPeriod - Period of StdDev indicator;



- Sensitivity from-100 to 100%; Price - Applied price.