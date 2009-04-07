CodeBaseSections
AIS4 Trade Machine


Modification: 40000
Release Date: 2009.04.07


Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net


Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais


Free Open Source Software


AIS4 Trade Machine: Features

1. Live Trading mode: trade in real time with automatic risk management
2. SuperTrainer mode: trade in Tester just like in real time

USDx

For all they need some "play" for visualing the USDx. Use for testing only, not finished and free of errors yet.

