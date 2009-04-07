Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AIS4 Trade Machine - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18738
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AIS4 Trade Machine
Modification: 40000
Release Date: 2009.04.07
Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net
Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais
Free Open Source Software
Modification: 40000
Release Date: 2009.04.07
Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net
Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais
Free Open Source Software
AIS4 Trade Machine: Features
1. Live Trading mode: trade in real time with automatic risk management
2. SuperTrainer mode: trade in Tester just like in real time
USDx
For all they need some "play" for visualing the USDx. Use for testing only, not finished and free of errors yet.StDev-AVG indicator
This indicator shows the moving average (simple or exponential) of the Standard Deviation.
Customized Buy Sell Close v2 -- Now in one script
It's version 2 of Customized Buy and sell v1 .... http://codebase.mql4.com/4901Indicator Strength
Basic indicator that displays the strength of a move, based either on either moving averages, MACD, or stochastics.