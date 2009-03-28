CodeBaseSections
StDev-AVG indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator shows the moving average (simple or exponential) of the Standard Deviation.

UPDATE: now available all four MA methods (SMA,EMA,SMMA,LWMA).


StDev-AVG indicator

