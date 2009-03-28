Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
StDev-AVG indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29976
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator shows the moving average (simple or exponential) of the Standard Deviation.
UPDATE: now available all four MA methods (SMA,EMA,SMMA,LWMA).
StDev-AVG indicator
GG01 and GG01-101 indicator
This indicator gives you Buy or Sell signal.AIS3 Trading Robot Template
100% ready for trading strategy integration
USDx
For all they need some "play" for visualing the USDx. Use for testing only, not finished and free of errors yet.AIS4 Trade Machine
Trade machine for manual trading with automatic risk management and "SuperTrainer" mode