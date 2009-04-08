CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Indicator Strength - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Desmond ORegan
This indicator displays, in histogram form, the difference between either:

  1. a fast and slow moving average (MA_Power=true)
  2. main and signal lines of a MACD indicator (MACD_Power=true)
  3. main and signal lines of a stochastic indicator (Stochastic_Power=true)

Only one option can be choosen (default is moving average) at any one time, although another indicator can be opened for another option.
This indicator also displays average (strength) levels of difference values above and below the zero line. This feature can be disabled (Set_Levels=false).
This indicator is meant to gauge the power/strength behind a price move.


