Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AIS3 Trading Robot Template - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22709
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AIS3 Trading Robot Template
Modification: 30001
Release Date: 2009.03.26
Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net
Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais
Free Open Source Software
Modification: 30001
Release Date: 2009.03.26
Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net
Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais
Free Open Source Software
AIS3 Trading Robot Template: Features
1. 100% ready for trading strategy integration
2. Fast on-the-fly preset control
3. Automatic risk management
4. Monitoring function
AIS2 Trading Robot
Trading RobotA Sample: Value to points conversion
Code sample
GG01 and GG01-101 indicator
This indicator gives you Buy or Sell signal.StDev-AVG indicator
This indicator shows the moving average (simple or exponential) of the Standard Deviation.