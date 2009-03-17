Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AIS2 Trading Robot - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21995
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A Sample: Value to points conversion
Code sampleGLFX - free expert advisor, open for customatization
GLFX is a automated trading system. It is open for customatization and quite easy to implement own strategy into this system.
AIS3 Trading Robot Template
100% ready for trading strategy integrationGG01 and GG01-101 indicator
This indicator gives you Buy or Sell signal.