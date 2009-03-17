CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

AIS2 Trading Robot - expert for MetaTrader 4

AIRAT SAFIN | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
21995
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
AIS2TR.MQ4 (150.23 KB)
AIS2TRIE.TXT (22.42 KB)
AIS2TRIR.TXT (24.52 KB)
AIS2TRML.TXT (5.89 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AIS2 Trading Robot: Features

1. Automatic trading
2. Automatic risk management
3. Fast on-the-fly preset control
4. Monitoring function

A Sample: Value to points conversion A Sample: Value to points conversion

Code sample

GLFX - free expert advisor, open for customatization GLFX - free expert advisor, open for customatization

GLFX is a automated trading system. It is open for customatization and quite easy to implement own strategy into this system.

AIS3 Trading Robot Template AIS3 Trading Robot Template

100% ready for trading strategy integration

GG01 and GG01-101 indicator GG01 and GG01-101 indicator

This indicator gives you Buy or Sell signal.