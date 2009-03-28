CodeBaseSections
GG01 and GG01-101 indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
35635
(10)
Ind-GG01-101.mq4 (4.41 KB) view
Ind-GG01.mq4 (4.46 KB) view
This indicator gives you Buy or Sell signal. It uses Moving Averages, Parabolic SAR, Bollinger Bands and i-CAi (you have to install it).

You can set it up accurately. It gives only signal, not price.

Both GG01 and GG01-101 gives the same signal at same set up (difference is only the display mode).

Be careful, try it on demo at first before you start live trading!



GG01 and GG01-101 indicators

