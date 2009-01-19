



EA Author:

Juriy. ForTrader.ru



Buy



When the price breaks through the parabolic 0.02 & 0.2 we draw the Fibo lines between the closest minimum (before the break through of parabolic) and the maximum of the bar the break through occured at. In such a manner we obtain the level of the target at 161.8% and the level of entry at 50%. The Stop is placed at 2 pips below the last significant minimum.



Sell



When the price breaks through the parabolic 0.02 & 0.2 downwards we draw the Fibo lines between the closest significant maximum (before the break through of parabolic) and the minimum of the bar the break through occured at. In such a manner, we obtain the level of the target at 161.8% and the level of entry at 50%. The Stop is placed at 2 pips above the last significant maximum.

Picture:

Advices: