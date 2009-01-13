Watch how to download trading robots for free
OpenTiks - expert for MetaTrader 4
The long position is opened if the open price of last 4 bars and their maximum value increase simulateneously. The selling is perfomed at the opposite conditions.
Strategy Tester Report
OpenTiks
Alpari-Classic (Build 218)
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.09.01 00:00 - 2008.11.17 23:00 (2008.09.01 - 2008.11.18)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|TrailingStop=30; StopLoss=0; Lots=0.1; magicnumber=777; PolLots=true; MaxOrders=0;
|Bars in test
|2334
|Ticks modelled
|1824694
|Modelling quality
|82.92%
|Missmathced charts errors
|40
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|5543.67
|Gross profit
|5659.70
|Gross loss
|-116.03
|Profit factor
|48.78
|Expected payoff
|37.46
|Absolute drawdown
|163.01
|Maximum drawdown
|913.99 (8.50%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.50% (913.99)
|Total trades
|148
|Short positions (% won)
|146 (99.32%)
|Long positions (% won)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|147 (99.32%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (0.68%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|268.34
|loss trade
|-116.03
|Average
|profit trade
|38.50
|loss trade
|-116.03
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|147 (5659.70)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-116.03)
|Maximum
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5659.70 (147)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-116.03 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|147
|consecutive losses
|1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8578
