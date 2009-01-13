CodeBaseSections
Experts

OpenTiks - expert for MetaTrader 4

Maksim Zerkalov
OpenTiks.mq4 (4.46 KB)
The long position is opened if the open price of last 4 bars and their maximum value increase simulateneously. The selling is perfomed at the opposite conditions.

Strategy Tester Report
OpenTiks
Alpari-Classic (Build 218)

Symbol EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period 1 Hour (H1) 2008.09.01 00:00 - 2008.11.17 23:00 (2008.09.01 - 2008.11.18)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters TrailingStop=30; StopLoss=0; Lots=0.1; magicnumber=777; PolLots=true; MaxOrders=0;

Bars in test
 2334 Ticks modelled
 1824694 Modelling quality 82.92%
Missmathced charts errors
 40




Initial deposit
 10000.00



Total net profit
 5543.67 Gross profit
 5659.70 Gross loss
 -116.03
Profit factor
 48.78 Expected payoff
 37.46

Absolute drawdown
 163.01 Maximum drawdown 913.99 (8.50%) Relative drawdown 8.50% (913.99)

Total trades
 148 Short positions (% won) 146 (99.32%) Long positions (% won) 2 (100.00%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 147 (99.32%) Loss trades (% of total) 1 (0.68%)
Largest profit trade
 268.34 loss trade -116.03
Average profit trade 38.50 loss trade -116.03
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 147 (5659.70) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-116.03)
Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 5659.70 (147) consecutive loss (count of losses) -116.03 (1)
Average consecutive wins 147 consecutive losses
 1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8578

