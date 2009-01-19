Join our fan page
ds_HDiv_OsMA_01 - Another Avocational Indicator by Hidden Divergence of OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
It draws the hidden divergence by the OsMA.
Some procedures (lines drawing) are taken from FX5_divirgence...
The points are drawn at the real moments of the signals discovering on the chart.
Yes, I think that it is right, to draw a signal at the zero bar, the chart displays the reality at once!
Ones who are successful with the HD, please, respond...
