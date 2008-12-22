Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSIColored_v1, DivPeakTroughRSI_SW - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28436
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
First of all we attach the ind_RSIColored_v1, then move the ind_DivPeakTroughRSI_SW_v1 to the same window using the mouse.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8619
StopATR_auto
It arranges the stop levels depending on the price and ATR.Price_Alert
Alert indicator that allows to move the signal via the mouse.
STik
Another indicator that shows the tick chart, it would be useful for the pipsers. It has some features.OsMA. OsMA Divergence
Colored ОsМА, and ОsМА that shows the divergences.