Indicators

StopATR_auto - indicator for MetaTrader 4

It arranges the stop levels depending on the price and ATR.

Input Parameters:

extern color ColorUpperStop=Blue;
extern color ColorLowerStop=Brown;
extern bool ShowGraf=true;
extern int CountBarsForShift=12;
extern int CountBarsForAverage=77;
extern double Target=2.5;

