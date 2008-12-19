Watch how to download trading robots for free
StopATR_auto - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 21147
It arranges the stop levels depending on the price and ATR.
Input Parameters:
extern color ColorUpperStop=Blue; extern color ColorLowerStop=Brown; extern bool ShowGraf=true; extern int CountBarsForShift=12; extern int CountBarsForAverage=77; extern double Target=2.5;
