OsMA. OsMA Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Алексей
Colored OsMA and OsMA that shows the divergences.

You should open the «ind_OsMAColored_v1» indicator and then drag the «OsMA_Divergence_v1» indicator to the same window using the mouse. The gray points are more significant, it works on the 5M best of all, but though it is individual. I recommend you not to consider the divergences factors when a strong trend occurs, because rollbacks are very small. If someone is intersted in an EA by this indicator, your are welcome, write me a private message or an e-mail.


Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8613

