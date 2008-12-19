Watch how to download trading robots for free
Price_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33355
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
It will alert at another place as soon as you quickly move it using the mouse.
Input Parameters:
extern string NamePrice="Price_1"; extern string SoundFileName="alarm.wav"; extern bool ActiveSignal=true; extern bool ActiveAlert=true; extern color LineColor=Gold;
