Price_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Price_Alert.mq4 (2.26 KB)
It will alert at another place as soon as you quickly move it using the mouse.

Input Parameters:

extern string    NamePrice="Price_1";
extern string    SoundFileName="alarm.wav";
extern bool      ActiveSignal=true;
extern bool      ActiveAlert=true;
extern color     LineColor=Gold;

