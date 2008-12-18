Watch how to download trading robots for free
X-Pair - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator has the informative character.
Input Parameters:
extern string BuySeLL_Settings0="--------------------------"; extern string GBPJPY=" "; extern string EURUSD=" "; extern string GBPUSD=" "; extern string AUDUSD=" "; extern string USDCAD=" "; extern string USDJPY=" "; extern string USDCHF=" "; extern string DOW=" "; extern string OIL=" "; extern string GOLD=" "; //---- extern int Jendela=0; extern int Sisi=0; extern string BuySeLL_Settings1="--------------------------"; extern int TF1=30; extern int TF2=15; extern int TF3=5; extern string BuySeLL_Settings2="--------------------------"; extern int MAFastPeriod=2; extern int MAFastMethod=3; extern int MAFastApply_To=0; extern int MAFastShift=0; extern string BuySeLL_Settings3="--------------------------"; extern int MASlowPeriod=4; extern int MASlowMethod=3; extern int MASlowApply_To=1; extern int MASlowShift=0; extern string BuySeLL_Settings4="--------------------------"; extern color Cross_Buy =DodgerBlue; extern color Cross_Sell=Tomato; extern string TextColor_Settings="--------------------------"; extern color d1_Color=White; extern color d2_Color=White; extern color d3_Color=White; extern color d4_Color=White; extern color d5_Color=White; extern color d6_Color=White; extern color d7_Color=White; extern color d8_Color=White; extern color d9_Color=White; extern color d10_Color=White;
X-Pair
