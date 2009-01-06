CodeBaseSections
Experts

MA Reverse - expert for MetaTrader 4

Views:
14750
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
MA_Reverse.mq4 (0.81 KB) view
Strategy Tester Report
MA Reverse
Alpari-Demo (Build 220)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2008.09.01 00:00 - 2008.10.31 22:00 (2008.09.01 - 2008.11.01)
Model
Control points (a very crude method the results must not be considered)
Bars in test
2071Ticks modelled
27425Modelling quality
n/a
Missmathced charts errors
8




Initial deposit
5000.00



Total net profit
8807.40Gross profit
8807.40Gross loss
0.00
Profit factor

Expected payoff
284.11

Absolute drawdown
4083.00Maximum drawdown5226.40 (85.07%)Relative drawdown
85.07% (5226.40)

Total trades
31Short positions (% won)9 (100.00%)Long positions (% won)22 (100.00%)

Profit trades (% of total) 31 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total) 0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade300.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade284.11loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money) 31 (8807.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximum
consecutive profit (count of wins)8807.40 (31)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins31consecutive losses0



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8587

