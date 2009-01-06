Watch how to download trading robots for free
MA Reverse - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 14750
-
Strategy Tester Report
MA Reverse
Alpari-Demo (Build 220)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.09.01 00:00 - 2008.10.31 22:00 (2008.09.01 - 2008.11.01)
|Model
|Control points (a very crude method the results must not be considered)
|Bars in test
|2071
|Ticks modelled
|27425
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Missmathced charts errors
|8
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|8807.40
|Gross profit
|8807.40
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|284.11
|Absolute drawdown
|4083.00
|Maximum drawdown
|5226.40 (85.07%)
|Relative drawdown
|85.07% (5226.40)
|Total trades
|31
|Short positions (% won)
|9 (100.00%)
|Long positions (% won)
|22 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|31 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|300.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|284.11
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|31 (8807.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximum
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|8807.40 (31)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|31
|consecutive losses
|0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8587
