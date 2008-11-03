Watch how to download trading robots for free
Madeleine_v2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 23721
Another version of the Madeleine indicator.
Input Parameters:
string str="Madeleine_v2.0"; extern string _Bars="Number of bars to be drawn"; extern int cfg_Bars=18; //number of bars to be drawn extern string Ray="Rays drawing"; extern bool cfg_Ray=false; //rays drawing extern string HL1="High (315), Low (45)"; extern bool cfg_HL1=true; //drawing only by High (315), Low (45) extern string OC1="Open (315), Close (45)"; extern bool cfg_OC1=false; //drawing only by Open (315), Close (45) extern string HL2="High (45), Low (315)"; extern bool cfg_HL2=false; //drawing only by High (45), Low (315) extern string OC2="Open (45), Close (315)"; extern bool cfg_OC2=false; //drawing only by Open (45), Close (315)
Madeleine_v2.0
Rabbit3 £100 start Zero to Hero Updated
Rabbit 2 updated with correct set!i-CAi
The indicator shows the break through line.
GRFLeadingEdge
Indicator of Bollinger bands.Butterworth Moving Average
It represents a standard MovingAverage indicator with the function of smoothing by the second-order Butterworth filter added.