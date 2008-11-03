CodeBaseSections
Madeleine_v2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Another version of the Madeleine indicator.

Input Parameters:

string str="Madeleine_v2.0";
extern string _Bars="Number of bars to be drawn";
extern int cfg_Bars=18; //number of bars to be drawn
extern string Ray="Rays drawing";
extern bool cfg_Ray=false; //rays drawing
extern string HL1="High (315), Low (45)";
extern bool cfg_HL1=true; //drawing only by High (315), Low (45)
extern string OC1="Open (315), Close (45)";
extern bool cfg_OC1=false; //drawing only by Open (315), Close (45)
extern string HL2="High (45), Low (315)";
extern bool cfg_HL2=false; //drawing only by High (45), Low (315)
extern string OC2="Open (45), Close (315)";
extern bool cfg_OC2=false; //drawing only by Open (45), Close (315)

i-CAi i-CAi

The indicator shows the break through line.

GRFLeadingEdge GRFLeadingEdge

Indicator of Bollinger bands.

Butterworth Moving Average Butterworth Moving Average

It represents a standard MovingAverage indicator with the function of smoothing by the second-order Butterworth filter added.