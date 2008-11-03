Another version of the Madeleine indicator.

Input Parameters:



string str = "Madeleine_v2.0" ; extern string _Bars = "Number of bars to be drawn" ; extern int cfg_Bars = 18 ; //number of bars to be drawn extern string Ray = "Rays drawing" ; extern bool cfg_Ray = false ; //rays drawing extern string HL1 = "High (315), Low (45)" ; extern bool cfg_HL1 = true ; //drawing only by High (315), Low (45) extern string OC1 = "Open (315), Close (45)" ; extern bool cfg_OC1 = false ; //drawing only by Open (315), Close (45) extern string HL2 = "High (45), Low (315)" ; extern bool cfg_HL2 = false ; //drawing only by High (45), Low (315) extern string OC2 = "Open (45), Close (315)" ; extern bool cfg_OC2 = false ; //drawing only by Open (45), Close (315)

Madeleine_v2.0

