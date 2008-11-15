CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Will-Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
23439
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Larry Williams indicator. It considers the influence of the secondary market on the trading market.


For the first time the indicator was suggested in the book by Larry Williams "Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading", the "A New Indicator for Short-Term Traders...Will-Tell", "Will-Spread..." chapters.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8528

Indicator Raznost2 Indicator Raznost2

The indicator shows the difference between Open[0] and Close[1].

Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour

This expert this one based on the indicator MACD. It works very well in the period of 1 hour. In a test(proof) of 36 months it(he,she) has a profit of 935 % (25 monthly %).

EA Based on Trend Follower EA Based on Trend Follower

The EA is based on the "Trend Follower" strategy.

MTS Neural network plus MACD MTS Neural network plus MACD

A variation on the Neuro nets topic: The trading system based on the interaction of the MACD indicator and a double-layer neuro net.