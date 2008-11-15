Join our fan page
Will-Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Larry Williams indicator. It considers the influence of the secondary market on the trading market.
For the first time the indicator was suggested in the book by Larry Williams "Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading", the "A New Indicator for Short-Term Traders...Will-Tell", "Will-Spread..." chapters.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8528
