Indicator Raznost2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 23167
The indicator shows the difference between the open price of the last bar and the close price of the previous bar.
This version of the indicator is an adaptiation of the Raznost (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8375) indicator, since the changes in its indications occur only after switching between chart periods, this disadvantage is fixed in this version.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8421
