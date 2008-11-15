CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator Raznost2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
23167
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Raznost2.mq4 (2.29 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows the difference between the open price of the last bar and the close price of the previous bar.

This version of the indicator is an adaptiation of the Raznost (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8375) indicator, since the changes in its indications occur only after switching between chart periods, this disadvantage is fixed in this version.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8421

Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour

This expert this one based on the indicator MACD. It works very well in the period of 1 hour. In a test(proof) of 36 months it(he,she) has a profit of 935 % (25 monthly %).

YZCHMC_V1 Indicator of Grouped Motion YZCHMC_V1 Indicator of Grouped Motion

This indicator is intended for the trading with the huge enough amount of symbols but it is not necessarily. The indicator calculates the percentage of growth of every symbol from the beginning of the day by a group of symbols, it's not a secret that the

Will-Spread Will-Spread

Larry Williams indicator. It considers the influence of the secondary market on the trading market.

EA Based on Trend Follower EA Based on Trend Follower

The EA is based on the "Trend Follower" strategy.