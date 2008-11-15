Join our fan page
Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour - expert for MetaTrader 4
Este experto está basado en el indicador MACD. Utilizando 4 barras para encontrar señales de compra y de venta.
Utilizo un optimizador de lotes para invertir acorde a las ganancias o perdidas.
Funciona muy bien en el periodo de 1 hora y solo para el par Euro/Dolar. Optimiazdo con un riego(Risk) de 0,02 y un Trailing Stop de 48 puntos da las mayores ganancias. En la imagen se ve la respuesta con estos valores en el periodo comprendido entre 14 de Noviembre de 2005 hasta 14 de Noviembre de 2008 (36 meses) y una ganancia de 5478% (aproximadamente un 150% mensual).
