CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Butterworth Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Yuriy Asaulenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
21545
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
BatMA.mq4 (6.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: YUBA


It represents a standard MovingAverage indicator with the function of smoothing by the second-order Butterworth filter added. It is balanced so that if the same smoothing periods are selected the weight of the current count will correspond the weight in the Exponential Moving Average. In order to choose the Butterworth smoothing specify MA_Method=4.



Picture:


Butterworth Moving Average (blue) and Exponential Moving Average (red)



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8538

GRFLeadingEdge GRFLeadingEdge

Indicator of Bollinger bands.

Madeleine_v2.0 Madeleine_v2.0

Another version of the Madeleine indicator.

ZoneTrade ZoneTrade

The indicator is written by the fourth dimension of B. Williams - Trading Zone.

2_Otkat Sys v1.1 2_Otkat Sys v1.1

The 2_Otkat_Sys_v1.1. expert advisor. The system from thursday to friday on 0(МТ) hours, it trades only on a reverse.