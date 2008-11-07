CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Indicator MACD TrackTrend Colored - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Duke3D
The indicator is attached to one chart and it shows the direction of the trend in accordance with MACD on all timeframes.

Up - Trend up
Down - Trend down
Up->Down - Rising trend but the interchange of the direction downwards is possible soon
Down->Up - Descending trend but the interchange of the direction upwards is possible soon



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8478

