The indicator is attached to one chart and it shows the direction of the trend in accordance with MACD on all timeframes.
Up - Trend up
Down - Trend down
Up->Down - Rising trend but the interchange of the direction downwards is possible soon
Down->Up - Descending trend but the interchange of the direction upwards is possible soon
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8478
