CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

SimpleTrade - high profit! - expert for MetaTrader 4

Oleksandr | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
22458
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
SimpleTrade.mq4 (2.07 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Opening-Closing:

The opening of the position is performed at the beginning of every day by a simple rule:

if(Open[0]>Open[3]) BUY;
if(Open[0]<Open[3]) SELL;

The closing is performed by the StopLoss or at the beginning of the next day.

Input Parameters:

1. stop - StopLoss level. It is specified in points, stop = 500 on default;

2. lots - lot size, lots = 1 on default;

Testing:

In spite of its simplisity the EA shows good results on the trend markets:

Symbol EUR\USD, period D1:

Symbol EUR\JPY, period D1:


However, the testing on USD\JPY didn't have the positive results. What do you think, why is it so?

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8462

Indicator MACD TrackTrend Colored Indicator MACD TrackTrend Colored

I made this indicator colored at Zet's request.

Script s_FlatEfficiency_v1 Script s_FlatEfficiency_v1

The script is intended for gathering some statistics by the symbols and its comparison.

VKW Bands modify VKW Bands modify

The indicator of peaks.

ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R

Steve Nison 'three line break' strategy on chart.