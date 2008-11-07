Opening-Closing:

The opening of the position is performed at the beginning of every day by a simple rule:

if ( Open [ 0 ] > Open [ 3 ] ) BUY ; if ( Open [ 0 ] < Open [ 3 ] ) SELL ;

The closing is performed by the StopLoss or at the beginning of the next day.

Input Parameters:

1. stop - StopLoss level. It is specified in points, stop = 500 on default;

2. lots - lot size, lots = 1 on default;

Testing:



In spite of its simplisity the EA shows good results on the trend markets:

Symbol EUR\USD, period D1:

Symbol EUR\JPY, period D1:





However, the testing on USD\JPY didn't have the positive results. What do you think, why is it so?