SimpleTrade - high profit! - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 22458
Opening-Closing:
The opening of the position is performed at the beginning of every day by a simple rule:
if(Open[0]>Open[3]) BUY; if(Open[0]<Open[3]) SELL;
The closing is performed by the StopLoss or at the beginning of the next day.
Input Parameters:
1. stop - StopLoss level. It is specified in points, stop = 500 on default;
2. lots - lot size, lots = 1 on default;
Testing:
In spite of its simplisity the EA shows good results on the trend markets:
Symbol EUR\USD, period D1:
Symbol EUR\JPY, period D1:
However, the testing on USD\JPY didn't have the positive results. What do you think, why is it so?
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8462
