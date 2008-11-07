Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VKW Bands modify - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31979
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
VKW Bands modify uses the METRO indicator that should be placed in the ..\ experts \ indicators ..... folder.
The indicator shows where to place the pending orders.
When the black line crosses the blue or red one and then turns away you should place an order.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8494
SimpleTrade - high profit!
Trading by a simple principleIndicator MACD TrackTrend Colored
I made this indicator colored at Zet's request.
ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R
Steve Nison 'three line break' strategy on chart.Moving Average
Moving Averages show the average value of the price of the symbol for a period of time.