CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VKW Bands modify - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gatis | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
31979
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

VKW Bands modify uses the METRO indicator that should be placed in the ..\ experts \ indicators ..... folder.

The indicator shows where to place the pending orders.

When the black line crosses the blue or red one and then turns away you should place an order.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8494

SimpleTrade - high profit! SimpleTrade - high profit!

Trading by a simple principle

Indicator MACD TrackTrend Colored Indicator MACD TrackTrend Colored

I made this indicator colored at Zet's request.

ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R ThreeLineBreak on Chart S/R

Steve Nison 'three line break' strategy on chart.

Moving Average Moving Average

Moving Averages show the average value of the price of the symbol for a period of time.