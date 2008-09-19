CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Indicator of Difference Between Open and Close Prices - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
20247
(8)
003.mq4 (2.43 KB) view
The indicator that shows the difference between the open and the close prices of the previous and the last bars and also shows their direction.

Indicator of Difference Between Open and Close Prices

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8375

