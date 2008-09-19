Watch how to download trading robots for free
Indicator of Difference Between Open and Close Prices - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20247
- Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
The indicator that shows the difference between the open and the close prices of the previous and the last bars and also shows their direction.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8375
