Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Kuskus Starlight - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29018
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Kuskus Starlight.
Input Parameters:
int LeftNum1=56; int LeftNum2=56;
Kuskus Starlight
Cloq
The indicator displays the time of the trading session.Time_modified
Modified MarketTime indicator .
Takbir
It shows the buy and sell signals.Discipline
An indicator of trend reverse.