The indicator displays the time of the trading session.

// CloqCorner - 0 = top left, 1 = top right, 2 = bottom left, 3 = bottom right // DispGMT - Display GMT Time // DispLocal - Display Local Time // DispLondon - Display London Time // DispTokyo - Display Tokyo Time // DispNY - Display New York Time // DispBroker - Display Brokers Time // LabelColor - Color of city label // ClockColor - Color of clock

Input Parameters:

extern int CloqCorner = 2 ; extern bool DispGMT = true ; extern bool DispLocal = true ; extern bool DispLondon = false ; extern bool DispTokyo = false ; extern bool DispNY = false ; extern bool DispBroker = true ; extern color LabelColor = Black ; extern color ClockColor = Black ;

Cloq

