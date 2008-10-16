CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Cloq - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
24916
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Cloq.mq4 (9.64 KB) view
The indicator displays the time of the trading session.

//   CloqCorner   - 0 = top left, 1 = top right, 2 = bottom left, 3 = bottom right
//   DispGMT      - Display GMT Time
//   DispLocal    - Display Local Time
//   DispLondon   - Display London Time
//   DispTokyo    - Display Tokyo Time
//   DispNY       - Display New York Time
//   DispBroker   - Display Brokers Time
//   LabelColor   - Color of city label
//   ClockColor   - Color of clock

Input Parameters:

extern int         CloqCorner   =2;
extern bool         DispGMT     =true;
extern bool         DispLocal  =true;
extern bool         DispLondon  =false;
extern bool         DispTokyo  =false;
extern bool         DispNY     =false;
extern bool         DispBroker  =true;
extern color        LabelColor  =Black;
extern color        ClockColor  =Black;

Cloq

