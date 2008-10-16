Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Cloq - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24916
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays the time of the trading session.
// CloqCorner - 0 = top left, 1 = top right, 2 = bottom left, 3 = bottom right // DispGMT - Display GMT Time // DispLocal - Display Local Time // DispLondon - Display London Time // DispTokyo - Display Tokyo Time // DispNY - Display New York Time // DispBroker - Display Brokers Time // LabelColor - Color of city label // ClockColor - Color of clock
Input Parameters:
extern int CloqCorner =2; extern bool DispGMT =true; extern bool DispLocal =true; extern bool DispLondon =false; extern bool DispTokyo =false; extern bool DispNY =false; extern bool DispBroker =true; extern color LabelColor =Black; extern color ClockColor =Black;
Cloq
Time_modified
Modified MarketTime indicator .ZH_Global_Chart_Variable_Lib
The library is intended for working with the global graphical variables.
Kuskus Starlight
Indicator Kuskus Starlight.Takbir
It shows the buy and sell signals.