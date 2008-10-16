Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Time_modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16585
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Time_modified. Modified MarketTime indicator.
Input Parameters:
extern int NumberOfDays=50; extern string AsiaBegin ="00:00"; extern string AsiaEnd ="07:59"; extern color AsiaColor =DimGray; extern string EurBegin ="08:00"; extern string EurEnd ="12:59"; extern color EurColor =Silver; extern string USABegin ="13:00"; extern string USAEnd ="23:59"; extern color USAColor =DarkGray;
Time_modified
ZH_Global_Chart_Variable_Lib
The library is intended for working with the global graphical variables.Fundamental Trader DailyFX CSV MQL4
This Expert Advisor trades every news event that is scheduled to release on www.dailyfx.com/calendar for the current week. The EA waits for the next news event to be released, compares the released economic data, determines which currency to trade and exe
Cloq
The indicator displays the time of the trading session.Kuskus Starlight
Indicator Kuskus Starlight.