Time_modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
Indicator Time_modified. Modified MarketTime indicator.

Input Parameters:

extern int    NumberOfDays=50;
extern string AsiaBegin   ="00:00";
extern string AsiaEnd     ="07:59";
extern color  AsiaColor   =DimGray;
extern string EurBegin    ="08:00";
extern string EurEnd      ="12:59";
extern color  EurColor    =Silver;
extern string USABegin    ="13:00";
extern string USAEnd      ="23:59";
extern color  USAColor    =DarkGray;

Time_modified

