Discipline - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 31714
Of course it has some inaccuracies, but they are 10% of 100%.
Input Parameters:
extern int period=10; extern int price=0; // 0 or other = (H+L)/2 // 1 = Open // 2 = Close // 3 = High // 4 = Low // 5 = (H+L+C)/3 // 6 = (O+C+H+L)/4 // 7 = (O+C)/2 extern bool Mode_Fast=false; extern bool Signals =true;
Discipline
The indicator was tested on:
- - timeframes: М15, H 1, H 4, Daily;
- - currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY;
