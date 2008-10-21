CodeBaseSections
Discipline - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Discipline.mq4 (5.16 KB)
Of course it has some inaccuracies, but they are 10% of 100%.

Input Parameters:

extern int period=10;
extern int price=0; // 0 or other = (H+L)/2
                    // 1 = Open
                    // 2 = Close
                    // 3 = High
                    // 4 = Low
                    // 5 = (H+L+C)/3
                    // 6 = (O+C+H+L)/4
                    // 7 = (O+C)/2
extern bool Mode_Fast=false;
extern bool Signals  =true;


Discipline

The indicator was tested on:

  • - timeframes: М15, H 1, H 4, Daily;
  • - currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY;

The author citation about this indicator is published here.

