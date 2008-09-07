Watch how to download trading robots for free
SteelBlue - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator WolfWave. It is written on the basis of the ZigZag.
extern int ExtDepth=12; extern int ExtDeviation=3; extern int ExtBackstep=2;
WolfWave.
Indicator WolfWave. The code contains a fragmentary description.Beginner Alert
Indicator BeginnerAlert. The code contains a highly detailed description.
GordagoElder
Indicator GordagoElder.TakeProfitMove
The script moves the TakeProfit by the Distance from the market.