SymbolList fromSet - script for MetaTrader 4
The script exports the symbols from any *.set file located at the "MetaTrader 4 \experts\files\" folder into the csv file ("MetaTrader 4 \experts\files\SymbolList(ServerName).csv"). The name of the *.set file can be specified using the SetFile_name external variable (you shouldn't specify the extention in the name).
The *.set file itself can be obtained using the context menu command "Sets -> Save as" ("Market Watch" window). Then you should move the file from the "MetaTrader 4\symbolsets\" directory to "MetaTrader 4 \experts\files\" directory.
An example of the result:
