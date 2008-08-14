The script exports the symbols from any *.set file located at the "MetaTrader 4 \experts\files\" folder into the csv file ("MetaTrader 4 \experts\files\SymbolList(ServerName).csv"). The name of the *.set file can be specified using the SetFile_name external variable (you shouldn't specify the extention in the name).

The *.set file itself can be obtained using the context menu command "Sets -> Save as" ("Market Watch" window). Then you should move the file from the "MetaTrader 4\symbolsets\" directory to "MetaTrader 4 \experts\files\" directory.

An example of the result: