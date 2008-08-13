CodeBaseSections
Experts

Altarius_RSI&Stoh - expert for MetaTrader 4

Views:
15275
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
The EA is composed on the combination of the RSI and Stochastic, one of its best working is shown on the chart. However, it doesn't always work this way, and for some reason it stops later on.




Strategy Tester Report
New_v6
Alpari-Demo (Build 217)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 30 Minutes (M30) 2008.07.01 00:00 - 2008.08.07 23:30 (2008.07.01 - 2008.08.08)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.8; DecreaseFactor=3; PeriodRSI=6;

Bars in test
 2335 Ticks modelled
 250834 Modelling quality
 90.00%
Missmatched charts errors 92




Initial deposit
 200.00



Total net profit
 1591.38 Gross profit
 1591.38 Gross lost
 0.00
Profit factor
Expected payoff
 397.84

Absolute drawdown
 43.20 Maximal drawdown
 535.50 (35.19%) Relative drawdown
 43.52% (134.40)

Total trades
 4 Short positions (% won) 2 (100.00%) Long positions (% won) 2 (100.00%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total) 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade 728.45 loss trade 0.00
Average profit trade 397.84 loss trade 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 4 (1591.38) consecutive losses (loss in money) 0 (0.00)
Maximum consecutive profit (count of wins) 1591.38 (4) consecutive loss (count of losses) 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins 4 consecutive losses 0

Time Type Order Volume Price S / L T / P Profit Balance
1 2008.07.01 01:00 buy 1 0.16 1.5750 0.0000 0.0000
2 2008.07.02 22:00 close 1 0.16 1.5878 0.0000 0.0000 205.26 405.26
3 2008.07.03 01:00 sell 2 0.32 1.5876 0.0000 0.0000
4 2008.07.03 22:30 close 2 0.32 1.5698 0.0000 0.0000 569.60 974.86
5 2008.07.03 23:00 buy 3 0.78 1.5706 0.0000 0.0000
6 2008.07.04 10:00 close 3 0.78 1.5717 0.0000 0.0000 88.06 1062.93
7 2008.07.04 10:30 sell 4 0.85 1.5711 0.0000 0.0000
8 2008.07.07 10:00 close 4 0.85 1.5624 0.0000 0.0000 728.45 1791.38

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8311

