Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Altarius_RSI&Stoh - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15275
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EA is composed on the combination of the RSI and Stochastic, one of its best working is shown on the chart. However, it doesn't always work this way, and for some reason it stops later on.
Strategy Tester Report
New_v6
Alpari-Demo (Build 217)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2008.07.01 00:00 - 2008.08.07 23:30 (2008.07.01 - 2008.08.08)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.8; DecreaseFactor=3; PeriodRSI=6;
|Bars in test
|2335
|Ticks modelled
|250834
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Missmatched charts errors
|92
|Initial deposit
|200.00
|Total net profit
|1591.38
|Gross profit
|1591.38
|Gross lost
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|397.84
|Absolute drawdown
|43.20
|Maximal drawdown
|535.50 (35.19%)
|Relative drawdown
|43.52% (134.40)
|Total trades
|4
|Short positions (% won)
|2 (100.00%)
|Long positions (% won)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|728.45
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|397.84
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (1591.38)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximum
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1591.38 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|0
|№
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Volume
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.07.01 01:00
|buy
|1
|0.16
|1.5750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.07.02 22:00
|close
|1
|0.16
|1.5878
|0.0000
|0.0000
|205.26
|405.26
|3
|2008.07.03 01:00
|sell
|2
|0.32
|1.5876
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.07.03 22:30
|close
|2
|0.32
|1.5698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|569.60
|974.86
|5
|2008.07.03 23:00
|buy
|3
|0.78
|1.5706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.07.04 10:00
|close
|3
|0.78
|1.5717
|0.0000
|0.0000
|88.06
|1062.93
|7
|2008.07.04 10:30
|sell
|4
|0.85
|1.5711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.07.07 10:00
|close
|4
|0.85
|1.5624
|0.0000
|0.0000
|728.45
|1791.38
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8311
DSS Bressert - double smoothed stochastic (Double Smoothed Stochastic Indicator by Walter Bressert)
Indicator of overbuying/oversellingMA_Gideon2
Indicator MA_Gideon2.
SymbolList
The script swaps out all the symbols available in the Market Watch window into a csv file.SymbolList fromSet
The script extracts the list of symbols from the *.set file and saves it as the csv file.