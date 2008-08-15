Watch how to download trading robots for free
Pi - script for MetaTrader 4
- Published:
- Updated:
Maybe it will be useful for somebody. The calculation of the pi character is performed by the following formula:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8309
