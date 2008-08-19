This EA works in the following manner:

1) Two positions buy and sell with the lot of 0,1 are opened simultaneously with the specified T/P level - order_profit;

2) When a position is closed the buy and sell are placed again with a decreased lot, and so on;

3) When the total profit that is equal to my_profit is reached all the positions will be closed and everything will begin again.

If it appears that the lot becomes equal to 0 then the next lot is started with 0,1 again, and so on.



The results of testing.