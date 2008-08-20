Watch how to download trading robots for free
Kijun-Tenkan+ - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Just like the Kijun-sen+ indicator, it draws both lines forward on a specified number of periods. Periods and the number of periods for drawing forward are specified separately for each line in external parameters. I use it together with the Silver-channels. In a flat market, these lines rest, as a rule, because there are no new periods.
P.S. It is a new version dated 13.06.2006 (the error of drawing forward is corrected; the chart was drawn on 1 odd bar there).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8189
х1
