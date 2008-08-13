Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA_Gideon2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12986
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator MA_Gideon2.
extern double slowPeriod=9; extern double MainPeriod=35; extern double TrendOverPeriod=14;
MA_Gideon2
File Operations without Limitations
Well, the functions of file operations are used in the system library of kernel32.dll. It is this library that we import into the EA. The code is attached.RSI_dots
Indicator RSI_dots.
DSS Bressert - double smoothed stochastic (Double Smoothed Stochastic Indicator by Walter Bressert)
Indicator of overbuying/oversellingAltarius_RSI&Stoh
I've tested the EA on EUR/USD M15, it uses stochastic and RSI.