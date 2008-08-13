CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MA_Gideon2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor
Views:
12986
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
MA_Gideon2.mq4 (3.27 KB)
Indicator MA_Gideon2.

extern double slowPeriod=9;
extern double MainPeriod=35;
extern double TrendOverPeriod=14;


MA_Gideon2

