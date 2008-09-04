Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TII_RLH - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 13680
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Indicator TII_RLH.
extern int Major_Period=60; extern int Major_MaMode=1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma, 4=lsma extern int Major_PriceMode=0;//0=close, 1=open, 2=high, 3=low, 4=median(high+low)/2, 5=typical(high+low+close)/3, 6=weighted(high+low+close+close)/4 extern int Minor_Period=30; extern color LevelColor=Silver; extern int BuyLevel=20; extern int MidLevel=50; extern int SellLevel=80;
TII_RLH
